‘High volume’ causing delays for metro Denver trash company

LITTLETON, Colo. -- One of the largest private trash and recycling companies in metro Denver is apologizing to customers over missed pick-ups and operational delays.

Adams County-based Pro Disposal and Recycling says due to "high volume," they are currently on an operational delay.

According to the company's website, Pro Disposal services more than 35,000 customers with trash and recycling in the Denver metro area.

That includes Linda Jeffries, who says the company has missed at least three pick-ups from her Littleton home in the past two months.

"They upped their prices in April, and right around that same time, we weren't getting our trash picked up anymore," said Jeffries. "I get upset because I'm paying for a service I'm not getting."

A few blocks away, Maggie Martin says she's had three collections missed as well.

"The trash pick-up started to become sort of sporadic," she said. "My bill is paid in full through the end of the year, so it sort of behooves them to provide the service."

FOX31 called Pro Disposal Wednesday afternoon. An automated greeting said the following:

"Due to high volume, we are currently on an operational delay. Please continue to leave your trash out for pick-up. In the event that we are unable to get you picked up today, we will recover the following day."

It's unclear how much of the company's service area is being impacted by the problem.

"I want either my money back or my trash picked up," said Martin. "I would be happy with either one at this point."

"I want my bill reduced for all these times that they've missed, and I want them to be consistent and pick up every Friday like they promise to do," said Jeffries.