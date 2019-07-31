× Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund Golf Tournament – 8/12

Who: Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund

What: Golf Tournament

When: Monday, August 12th – begins at 8am (see full event schedule below)

Where: Meridian Golf Club (click for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2, in our ongoing commitment to Support the Shield, are proud to support the first annual Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund Golf Tournament. Gather your friends and be sure to make it out for a fun-filled day in support of a worthy cause.

The Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund Golf Tournament promises to be a day of fun, great food, camaraderie and great golf! Participants have full access to all of Meridian’s practice facilities, driving range, putting & chipping greens. The day will start with a breakfast buffet, including on-course beverages and conclude with a grilled steak lunch and awards. There will be a silent auction, a raffle ticket drawing for prizes & a hole-in-one challenge for a new Chevy Camaro!

The Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund provides assistance to officers who are injured or killed in the line of duty. Donations benefit the affected officers and their families.