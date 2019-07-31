Dog taken from Longmont 7-Eleven after man suffers seizure, later dies, found

LONGMONT, Colo. — A dog that was taken by a woman from a 7-Eleven store after a man suffered a seizure and later died has been found, the Longmont Police Department said Wednesday.

The dog was found by Deputy Chief Jeff Satur as he was on Main Street on Wednesday afternoon and after police put out a plea for the return of the animal.

Police said Satur spotted what he believed to be the dog named Sampson. He contacted the people with the dog and confirmed it was the missing dog.

He was later reunited with his family, police said.

On Tuesday night, a 59-year-old man who had been feeling ill walked his dog to the store at 1650 N. Main St.

While there, he suffered a seizure. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video of the incident inside the store showed a woman removing the man’s dog from the scene while officers and firefighters responded.

Police said the family did not know the woman. Police did not say if the woman in the video had the dog.