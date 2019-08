Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- More than 100 cyclists gathered in Denver Wednesday evening to rally for safer streets.

The monthly Denver Cruiser Ride is a tradition usually reserved for fun. However, Wednesday's ride was in honor of two cyclists who were recently killed: Scott Hendrickson and Alexis Bounds.

The cyclists rode 3.5 miles from the Ballpark area to the intersection near Denver Country Club where Bounds died.