Denver couple nearly killed in a house fire thanks rescuers who saved them

DENVER — A couple from Denver’s Green Valley Ranch community got a chance to thank the men and women who helped rescue them and their pets from a fire that destroyed their home.

Greg and Tiarra Pailin were relaxing in their basement on Father’s Day when they noticed something strange.

"We were doing something a little bit unusual in our basement: eating pizza,” Greg explained. "And my wife started hearing a noise... [it sounded] like water dripping”.

"And he looked at me and his eyes just got really big!” Tiarra responded. "So when he looked at me, I looked back and I just [saw] an orange glow”.

That orange glow beamed from their next-door neighbor’s garage. Somehow the garage caught on fire and started spitting flames at the Pailin’s home, engulfing it.

“[It was] very chaotic,” Greg explained.

As the couple ran outside to check on their neighbors and to move their vehicles, an ADT dispatcher received a signal from the home’s smoke alarm and contacted 911.

Denver Firefighters rushed to the scene while the dispatcher, Britney Friend, remained on the phone with Tiarra to help relax her.

"It was a nice contrast from what was going on around me,” Tiarra said. “Her [the dispatcher] being so nice and being kind and making sure I was okay”.

On Wednesday, the Pailins got a chance to thank the dispatcher, as well as some of the Denver firefighters who responded to their home and rescued their 4 dogs.

Friend works out of ADT's office in Jacksonville, Florida. On Wednesday, she flew 1,700 miles to Colorado to take part in the reunion.

“Thank you!” shouted Tiarra as she wrapped her arms around Friend.

“I’m glad you’re okay!” Friend responded.

ADT and its partner companies donated $15,000 to Denver Fire on Wednesday for all their hard work.

So far this year, at least 9 people in Colorado have been killed in house fires, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

The Pailins feel fortunate they weren’t added to that statistic.