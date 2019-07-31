Colorado’s popular vote law could face repeal in 2020

DENVER — A campaign to undo a law that would pledge Colorado’s presidential electoral votes to the national popular vote winner says it has collected more than enough signatures needed to put the law before voters next year.

The Coloradans Vote campaign said Wednesday that it will turn in more than 227,000 signatures to the secretary of state.

It needs more than 124,000 valid voter signatures to put the question on the ballot.

The group is challenging a Democrat-sponsored law signed by Gov. Jared Polis that could commit Colorado to pooling its electoral votes with other states for the winner of the national popular vote.

The current compact movement is nearly 20 years old.

But it gained steam after Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential loss to Donald Trump despite her winning the national vote.