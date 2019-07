GEORGETOWN, Colo.– New video sent to FOX31 on Tuesday shows a pair of bears sniffing around a trash dumpster in Georgetown.

A second video taken two minutes later shows one of the bears climb into the dumpster.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, it is really important to bear proof your home and property to help keep bears wild. As you can see in this video, this dumpster was not closed. Here are some tips from CPW.