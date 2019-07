Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo.-- On Wednesday morning a Brighton firefighter received minor injuries while battling a fire at 301 South Main Street.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. at the vacant Robb's Inc. store. According to Brighton Fire Rescue, firefighters had to fight the fire in a defensive mode. The floor of the building also collapsed.

Working structure fire at S Nain and Skeel. Vacant building, defensive mode with floor colllapse. pic.twitter.com/8sjuuTC5J6 — Brighton Fire Rescue (@BrightonFire) July 31, 2019

The fire was completely out at around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but an investigation is currently underway.