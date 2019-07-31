× Boulder County deputies discover body during missing person investigation in Fourmile Canyon

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo.– On Tuesday, Boulder County deputies were dispatched to Camino Bosque in Fourmile Canyon for a report of a missing 57-year-old Boulder man.

According to the report, the man had plans to visit a friend on Sunday but he never showed up. On Tuesday, the missing man’s son became worried and contacted the sheriff’s office.

A friend of the missing man and her daughter decided to check the home of the missing man while waiting for the sheriff’s office to arrive. When they got to the missing man’s home, they noticed the windows were covered in paper and a man who did not have permission to be at the home, according to the investigation.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to the man in the garage, who has been identified as Stephen Christopher Wolf, 25, of Gold Hill, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies began to search the property and that is when they discovered the body of who they believe is the missing man, according to the report.

On Wednesday morning, Wolf was arrested and booked into the Boulder County Jail on charges of first degree murder, felony murder, second degree burglary, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Wolf is expected to be in court later this week. He is being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the man who was found dead.

The coroner will ID the man and release the cause of death.