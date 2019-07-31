Back to school supplies are so expensive these days, that is why Kenzi's Causes and Packz 4 Kids is teaming up to help. They are having a backpack giveaway on Saturday August 10th at the Denver Coliseum, doors open at 9am. Call 720-3302804 or got to KenzisCauses.orgAlertMe
