Avalanche sign defenseman Samuel Girard to 7-year extension

Samuel Girard #49 of the Colorado Avalanche skates the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on January 12, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-0. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

DENVER — The Avalanche locked up defenseman Samuel Girard with a seven-year extension that goes through the 2026-27 season.

Girard, 21, played in all 82 games last season. He finished with four goals and 23 assists for an Avalanche team that has made back-to-back playoff appearances.

It was Girard’s second season with the Avalanche after being acquired from Nashville as part of a three-team deal with Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2017.

He was originally a second-round pick in 2016 by the Predators.

Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic says Girard has an “exceptional ability to skate and move the puck.”

The Avalanche boast a young and exciting blue line with Girard, Cale Makar and Bowen Byram, the fourth overall pick in the June draft.

