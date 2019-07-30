× Woman accused of stealing SUV from Denver Grease Monkey arrested in Boulder

DENVER — A woman accused of stealing an SUV from a Denver Grease Monkey has been arrested by Boulder police.

Sara Darby, 44, is being held on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and driving without a valid license.

Derby Strength says last Wednesday, he dropped off his 2015 Toyota 4Runner at the Grease Monkey at West Eighth Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in the Art District. He planned to pick it up later in the day.

However, when Strength returned, the SUV was gone.

Grease Monkey reportedly gave the vehicle to Darby, believing she knew Strength.

Customer names at Grease Monkey are displayed on a computer screen, and when work on a vehicle is finished, an employee often yells out the name.

When Strength’s name was shouted, Darby walked up claiming to know him. Minutes later, she was allegedly driving away in the 4Runner.

Strength says he can still drive the SUV, but it is dented and trashed inside. Grease Monkey has agreed to pay for repairs.