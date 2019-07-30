Wildfire forces closure of Highway 67 in Douglas County

SEDALIA, Colo. — Crews from six agencies responded to two nearby wildfires burning in Douglas County Tuesday evening.

South Metro Fire Rescue first tweeted about the fires shortly after 7 p.m.

The first fire was burning south of Highway 67 off of Madge Gulch Road. It was 50 feet by 50 feet square and has since been extinguished. Its cause is under investigation.

The second fire is burning north of Highway 67 and Madge Gulch Road, according to South Metro. The area is roughly 5 miles southwest of Sedalia.

No evacuations have been ordered. However, Highway 67 is closed in the area.

According to a firefighter at the scene, one firefighter sustained minor injuries. The firefighter also said the fire is contained.

As of shortly after 8 p.m., the size of the fire was estimated at 2 to 5 acres.