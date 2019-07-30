× Weld County man sentenced to 32 years in prison for shooting at police officer

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 30 years in prison for firing shots at a Milliken police officer.

John Lockhart was driving 115 mph in a 55 mph zone when a Milliken Police Department officer tried to pull him over, according to a news release from the Weld County District Attorney’s Office. Lockhart continued driving, and during the pursuit he fired three shots at the officer’s car. The officer was not injured.

“This officer is lucky to be alive today,” said Tony Perea, Weld Chief Deputy District Attorney. “This officer was simply attempting to enforce the law but instead she almost lost her life. He absolutely deserves the maximum sentence for this senseless act.”

Lockhart was convicted of attempted second-degree murder in June, after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous decision in March, according to the release.

The jury did find Lockhart guilty of vehicle eluding during the March trial.

Lockhart was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge, and three years for vehicle eluding, according to the release.