Taste of the Middle East is an opportunity to introduce Colorado to the beauty and flavors of Middle Eastern Cultures. With a series of professional artists, musicians and dabka dancers you will truly feel like you are in the Middle East.

Enjoy foods from local restaurants like Marrakech Grill, Ali Baba, and many more while shopping in a bazaar style market. At 9 PM we will be raffling off a 2019 Mercedes CLA *tickets are $20.



What: Taste of the Middle East

When (day and time): August 3rd, 2019, 11 AM – 10 PM

Where: Centennial Center Park, 13050 East Peakview Ave, Centennial CO 80111

Cost: Free