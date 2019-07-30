Sen. Rand Paul offers to help buy Rep. Ilhan Omar ticket to Somalia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Sen. Rand Paul says he’d help pay for a minority congresswoman to return to the country she fled as a child, saying she might better appreciate the U.S. upon her return.

The Courier Journal reports the Kentucky senator made the comment last week to Breitbart News, a conservative news outlet.

It was directed at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who fled Somalia in the 1990s during a civil war.

The sentiment echoes President Donald Trump , who tweeted this month that Omar and three other minority congresswomen should return to the “broken and crime infested places” they came from.

All four are U.S. citizens.

“And so while I’m not saying we forcibly send her anywhere, I’m willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to go visit Somalia,” Paul said.

“And I think she can look and maybe learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia — that has no capitalism, has no God-given rights guaranteed in a constitution, and has about seven different tribes that have been fighting each other for the last 40 years.

“And then maybe after she’s visited Somalia for a while, she might come back and appreciate America more.”

Louisiana Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham has said he’d pay for the women to leave, if only they’d tell him where they’d like to go.