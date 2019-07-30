× Rare black moon coming Wednesday

DENVER — So there’s a blood moon and a blue moon. But what about a black moon?

The phenomenon is occurring again in North America on Wednesday — the first one since 2016. The rest of the world will have to wait until Aug. 30.

A black moon is basically the second new moon of the month, something that rarely occurs.

It works similarly to a Leap Year. A lunar cycle typically takes about 29 days to complete, but months are slightly longer.

So sometimes, about every 32 months, there are two full moons or two new moons. The second full moon in a month is called a blue moon and the second new moon is called a black moon.

But a black moon also refers to a month where there are no new moons — which is only possible in February because of its fewer days.

This is less common than the other type of black moon, and occurs about once a decade.

A black moon is really just a new moon. The only real significance is that it’s the second one.

So you won’t see the moon because it will blend in with the sky. The moon is also going to be a supermoon, meaning it will appear bigger than usual because it’s closer to Earth, but because it’s a new moon you still won’t be able to really see it.

If you wanted this experience to sound even cooler, you could call it a “black super new moon.”

But a darker sky does make for better stargazing, and as luck would have it, the Milky Way is best seen in late summer. So if you can get yourself away from the city and its light pollution, you’ll be in luck.

The new moon takes place at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday in Denver.