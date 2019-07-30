Peanut butter and jelly manufacturing facility creates jobs in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — A new manufacturing facility for frozen, no-crust peanut butter and jelly sandwiches is operational, bringing in hundreds of jobs to Longmont.

The Boulder Daily Camera reported Monday that the 430,000-square-foot facility will produce Uncrustables sandwiches for the J.M. Smucker’s Company.

Officials say 230 people currently work at the facility at 2900 Peak Ave.

The company says it could employ up to 500 people depending on product demand.

The Longmont City Council passed a $6.5 million incentive package for the plant before construction, contingent on employees making 105% of Weld County’s annual wage, or about $48,977.

Officials have estimated the facility will have an economic impact of more than $12.3 million over 10 years.

Mayor Brian Bagley said he hopes the facility will help attract other businesses to Longmont.