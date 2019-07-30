One last hot day before brief cool down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be scattered storms across the Front Range on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats with the storms, but they are not expected to reach severe levels.

Wednesday will be another hot day in Colorado. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s again with a chance for scattered afternoon storms.

Like Tuesday, lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats to look out for in storms on Wednesday.

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and more moisture to Colorado on Thursday.

Storm chances will go up to 40% with highs in the upper 80s. This will keep temperatures below average (90 degrees) through Saturday.

Over the weekend, there will be a much drier pattern as temperatures return to the 90s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.