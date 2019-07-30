Olde Town Arvada business revenue on the rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. — Olde Town Arvada businesses say revenue is on the rise, which is also affecting home prices.

Historic Olde Town Arvada stretches from the train tracks to Ralston Road and from new Wadsworth to Yarrow Street.

“(It's) very eclectic, lots of different things to do," said Scott Spears, Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District Vice President. "You can eat, you can drink you, can shop.”

Locally known as simply “Olde Town,” it’s home to about 90 businesses.

"We have awesome restaurants, we have breweries, we have retail, we have services,” said Spears.

Spears would know, he owns and operates five businesses in old Town.

“I own Scrumptious, Schoolhouse Kitchen and Libations, Sock, Super Zoom Bang Bang and So Radish," he said.

Of all the things you will find here one you won’t see often is a vacancy sign.

“Every year we increase at least 5-10% and it’s just been a great steady uphill trend," Spears said.

Authentic, outdoor mom and pop retail is appealing to shoppers, just ask people at Bel Mar and Old Town Littleton.

"I really think it’s a live-work-play aspect that you can live right by it you can walk into town you can have dinner or you can have lunch you can go shopping for things," said Spears.

And the domino effect? Homes in the area have steadily increased as well, which is good for sellers, but perhaps not so much for buyers.