Mother pleading for justice after son is killed in west Denver shooting

DENVER — A mother is pleading for justice a week after her son was killed in a shooting in west Denver.

Damian Uriona, a 17-year-old high school student, was inside a house near West 13th Avenue and Yates Street when he was killed about 3 p.m. on July 23.

“My oldest son of three," said Luisa Uriona, Damian's mother. “Never got the chance to be a graduate, never got the chance to have his first car."

Luisa said her son had a heart of gold.

“He loved his family. His family was his everything," she said.

Denver police have not named any suspects or made any arrests in the case.

“Please just come forward," Luisa said. “There was multiple people in that home when my son was taken away, multiple people that knew who he was in that home. Multiple people who knew who I am in that home."

Denver police say the call first came in as a suicide, but investigators quickly realized it was a homicide.

“That’s all I want people to say: is justice will be served for Damian because that’s all he deserved," Luisa said.

Damian also leaves behind two sisters and a brother. Police say the incident remains under investigation.