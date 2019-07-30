Mid 90s continue; Monsoon moisture arrives Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two hot days in the mid-90s ahead. I'm forecasting 95 today in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The chance of afternoon t-storms today is low at 10% across the Front Range.

The normal high temp in Denver right now is 90. The record high today is 101.

The Mountains can expect sunshine and isolated afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday looks hot again in the mid 90s with isolated afternoon t-storms.

The largest surge of Monsoon moisture this week arrives on Thursday. The chance of rain/t-storms increases to 30%. It's even higher for the Mountains. Flash flooding possible.

Drier, hotter this weekend. Back to 90 both days.

Next week could feature the largest surge of Monsoon moisture of the season so far. Stay tuned.

