Man accused of attacking drivers with pipe, attempting to steal their cars in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is accused of attacking drivers with a pipe and trying to steal their vehicles in southwest Adams County Tuesday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says about 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man attacking drivers with a pipe near East 58th Avenue and Franklin Street. The intersection is in an industrial area just north of the Denver-Adams county line.

When deputies arrived, they tried to take the man into custody, but he ran away. He was then subdued by a sheriff’s office K-9 and taken into custody.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect stopped several vehicles on 58th Avenue and attacked the drivers with the pipe. The suspect attempted to forcibly remove at least two motorists with the intent to steal their vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

One woman, Brenda Cobar, says the incident was frightening.

“When I was slowing down, he started coming towards me with the crowbar. So I put my car in reverse. My car wouldn’t go in reverse. I don’t know if I panicked. Finally, when it did, it kept going slow and he ran towards me and was hitting my hood. He kept hitting my hood,” Cobar said.

Cobar says the man also broke a passenger-side window. She believes the man damaged as many as five vehicles.

NEW: Adams County deputies arrest attempted carjacking suspect, according to victim. Man had a crowbar and was hitting her van and other vehicles, victim said. She describes the violence as random attacks. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/JdcCxyBFZK — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) July 30, 2019

Some drivers were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for injuries he sustained while being subdued by the K-9.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.