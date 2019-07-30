Heritage Fire at Acreage Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An open-air culinary event that will appeal to the eyes and stomach: Heritage Fire Acreage Farms, taking place at Acreage in Lafayette on August 11th. Heritage Fire is the first ever event of its kind in Denver will feature Theo Adley from The Populist, Kelly Whitaker of Basta, and Steve Redzikoqski of Oak at Fourteenth along with many more participating chefs from Denver and across the country.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Piggy Bank, a startup that serves as a kickstarter for new family farms, helping to get more young farmers off the ground.

What: Heritage Fire Acreage Farms

When (day and time): August 11, 2019 – 3:30pm for VIP entry, 4:30 for General Admission entry

Where: Acreage, 1380 Horizon Ave, Lafayette, CO 80026

Cost: $200 for VIP tickets, $150 for General Admission tickets

To buy tickets to this event, visit https://cochon555.com/us-tour/2019-heritagefireacreagefarms/