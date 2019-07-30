× Greeley dentist sentenced to 3 years in prison for operating ‘pill mill’ in Silverthorne

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A Greeley man will spend three years in prison after running a “pill mill” out of a Silverthorne dentist office.

Bonifacio Guillena III, 42, of Greeley, was sentenced Monday, according to a news release from the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He pleaded guilty in January to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a class three felony.

According to the release, an ex-employee of the Comfort Dental where Guillena worked reported he was illegally distributing medications.

Guillena, often called “Dr. B,” was issuing prescriptions to employees for Xanax, Percocet and Oxycotin, according to the release, starting as early as February 2017.

His dentistry license was suspended at the end of 2017, and he surrendered his license in 2018.

“The Defendant not only abused his dental license and honorable practice, but he proved the harmful effects drugs and drug abuse can cause to so many,” said Bruce Brown, Fifth Judicial District attorney, in the release.

Guillena was initially sentenced to three years of community corrections, or CommCorr, and was allowed a furlough. While on furlough, however, Gullena was arrested and pleaded guilty to stalking in Weld County.

Brown said those “reckless and dangerous actions” demonstrated that prison is the “right place for him to be.”

Guillena was also charged with allegedly using other people’s urine to cheat urinalysis tests while on probation for previous domestic violence incidents, but those charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to the release.

To learn about the licensing and disciplinary history about your dentist or health care provider, check the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies website.