FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 announce partnership with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are excited to announce a new partnership with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. The partnership will be part of FOX31 and Channel 2’s already successful Support the Shield campaign.

The mission of Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is to increase the safety of the Colorado community by assisting law enforcement agencies in identifying and arresting criminal suspects through anonymous tips and to educate the community on crime prevention through outreach programs.

“Launching a partnership with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers will make a difference in our community,” said Joan Barrett, VP and General Manager of FOX31 and Channel 2. “We are proud of the work we do around Support the Shield and partnering with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers will benefit the community we serve.”

The partnership will kick off on August 10, 2019 with the FOX31 and Channel 2 Support the Shield Shred-A-Thon, benefiting MDCS, presented by the Northglenn Police Department. The event will take place from 8am – noon at the Northglenn Marketplace at 104th and I-25. Shredding is free and open to anyone, with donations to MDCS encouraged. The stations will also work with MDCS on their annual May shredding event, and provide additional support throughout the year.

“The professionalism and reach of this partnership will allow our organizations to reach out to the community under the Support the Shield campaign,” said Michael Mills, Board President of Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. “MDCS is proud to be partnering with FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 to spread the word and keep our community safe.”