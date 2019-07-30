Denver Police Department taking applications, starting pay is around $58,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- The Denver Police Department is taking applications for entry level officers through August 2.

“There are few careers out there where you have a direct impact on the community you serve," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazan said. " If you want to have a better community, if you want to have a better city, then come join us and help be a part of that.”

Each hiring class consists of about 50 recruits, the department says; the starting salary is around $58,000.

While Denver Police say the agency hasn't had trouble filling its hiring class over the last few years, the Aurora Police Department recently dropped a requirement for officers to be U.S. citizens in order to help with recruiting. The department now considers hiring people with a permanent legal status.

Denver Police says volunteer programs, including its PAVE (Police Applicant Volunteer Experience) Program have helped the department to bring on a diverse group of qualified candidates.

“This is an opportunity for people to volunteer with the police department," Pazan said. "To see if this an occupation that they are truly interested in and also gives us an opportunity to see the work ethic that they have, how they interact with the community and there’s some preferential hiring that goes as a result of this PAVE program. Which is great.”

If you're interested in applying, here's the link.