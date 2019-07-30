× Deadly crashes at intersection have Adams County residents demanding change

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Residents in eastern Adams County are demanding change due to the number of crashes at an intersection.

The intersection — where East 88th Avenue and Highway 79 meet — is in a rural part of the county.

Last weekend, there was a deadly crash at the intersection — the third in recent months.

The latest crash has residents from Strasburg and Bennett pushing for a solution.

Branden Baalman was injured in a crash at the intersection in mid-June.

“Both agencies (the Colorado Department of Transportation and Adams County) have made improvements. Are they enough? Probably not, because we’re still having fatal accidents,” said Baalman, who is now back to work.

Reached late Tuesday night, a CDOT spokeswoman says LED lights around the stop signs on 88th Avenue are in the “planning phase.”