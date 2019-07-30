Body cam video shows police officer use dog leash to save teen’s life after shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Body camera video shows a Sandusky police officer save a teen's life after he accidentally shot himself in the leg Saturday evening.

"Please help him," the mother can be heard saying in the recording.

Officer Darian Cook, one of the first on scene, saw the boy's condition and knew he had to act quickly.

"We need a tourniquet," Cook said as he ran to his vehicle. The boy's mother applied pressure to the wound while Cook ran to his car.

When Cook couldn't find a tourniquet, he grabbed a dog leash that was in the back of his car.

"He placed that on the boy's leg to stop the bleeding until firefighters and EMS arrived," said Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz.

The boy was taken to the hospital. His mother told detectives Monday that the boy remains hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Police Chief John Orzech says he believes his officer's quick actions helped save the teenager's life.

"Without Officer Cook's quick actions this could have been very tragic," the chief said.