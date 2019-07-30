Back to School: Bullying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What does bullying mean? Bullying is unwanted, aggressive behavior among school aged children that involves a real or perceived power imbalance. The behavior is repeated over time.

In order to be considered bullying, the behavior must be (phyiscally or verbally) aggressive and include:

An Imbalance of Power: Kids who bully use their power—such as physical strength, access to embarrassing information, or popularity—to control or harm others.

Kids who bully use their power—such as physical strength, access to embarrassing information, or popularity—to control or harm others. Repetition: Bullying behaviors happen more than once or have the potential to happen more than once.

Bullying includes actions such as making threats, spreading rumors, attacking someone physically or verbally, and excluding someone from a group on purpose.

Dr. Sheryl Ziegler talks about the different types of bullying and the risk factors to children who are being bullied.