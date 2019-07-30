× Aurora PD identifies man accused of assaulting woman in road-rage incident

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department has identified the man suspected of assaulting a woman during a road-rage incident last week.

APD has issued an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Jess Myers.

A woman says Myers cut her off and clipped her car on July 22 near South Parker Road and East Quincy Avenue.

The woman says she followed Myers into the parking lot of a strip mall, hoping to exchange information.

However, while following Myers through the parking lot, Michelle says he slammed on his brakes, hoping she would rear-end him. He then slowly backed into her and taped her car with his car.

Then, video appears to show Myers grabbing the woman’s cellphone and throwing it across the parking lot.

“I could not believe how upset he got. To me, it was a minor fender bender,” she said.

Myers then fled the scene and remains at large.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows Myers is asked to call Aurora police: 303-739-6000.