× 2 people killed in Walmart shooting in Mississippi, police officer shot

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Two people are dead and two others injured following a shooting at the Southaven Walmart early Tuesday morning.

A Southaven police officer and the alleged shooter – a former Walmart employee- were both injured. The officer was taken to Baptist Hospital Desoto and is expected to be okay after the bullet hit his vest. The former employee was taken to the Regional Medical Center after he was shot twice.

The two people who were killed were Walmart employees.

WREG has learned the that former employee was suspended on Monday after pulling a knife on a customer. It appears he then returned to the store on Tuesday and opened fire.

Employees are reportedly being told they cannot leave the scene. Patterson said some of them were seen gathering in a circle to pray after what happened.

Again, authorities have not released any information at this time about what happened.

Avoid the area if at all possible.

The store is located near I-55 and Goodman Road, a busy section of Southaven. WREG’s Jerrita Patterson said the surrounding stores and restaurants are open.