10-year-old bull rider hopes community can help him find protective gear lost on Weld County road

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- A 10-year-old boy is hoping the community can help him find a bag full of equipment.

Devon Burbank is scheduled to compete in a competition in Abilene, Texas throughout this weekend.

Burbank has competed in more than a 100 rodeos.

His bag was filled with his custom-made helmet, vest, gloves and chaps. It was all worth an estimated $2,500.

The WRX bag fell out of the back of a truck near the intersection of County Road 49 and County Road 32 north of Hudson.

"I felt sad. I felt heartbroken. I had some cool signatures of bull riders on there -- on my chaps -- and it was stuff that I had for a long time," Burbank said.

The bag was in the back of Burbank's mother's truck when it fell out.

"I was in complete shock. I was upset, I was mad, I went through a series of emotions," said Burbank's mother, Jessica Cramer. "Angry at myself that I didn’t look back there."

Devon says what he’s missing the most are the prized chaps that were signed by bull rider Mason Lowe, who was killed in a rodeo in Denver.

"There is a lot of sentimental value in the chaps. It’s gut wrenching but we got some really good rodeo families who have offered him some equipment or let him borrow it," said Devon’s father, Branden Burbank.

Because of that generosity, Devon says he will still compete in the Youth Bull Riders World Finals and make the best of it.

“I am hoping that I can get ready for tomorrow and stop worrying about it and make sure this does not get in my way," Devon said.

Devon’s parents say the bag was spotted a couple of times, but then it’s believed someone picked it up.