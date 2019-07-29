There`s a powerful new film that`s getting a lot of buzz because it has already won the audience award at the South by Southwest film festival. It`s called The Peanut Butter Falcon. it hits theaters August 9th but we are giving tickets away to and advanced screening that has a question and answer session with the directors after the film. For details on how to enter got to the Colorado's Best Facebook page.AlertMe
