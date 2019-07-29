Temperatures heat up Tuesday with scattered afternoon storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Scattered storms Monday afternoon will be most likely south and east of Denver. Storms that do develop on the Palmer Divide and eastern Plains could contain hail and gusty winds. Storms will push onto the Plains by dinner time with dry conditions expected for the rest of Monday evening on the Front Range.

Temperatures will heat up a few degrees on Tuesday with a high temperature of 95 degrees. The Front Range has a 20-percent chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms. Storms that do develop are not expected to turn severe.

Afternoon storm chances will stick around for the rest of the workweek. Thursday will be the wettest day of the week as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will cool back to the 80s on Thursday and Friday before returning to the 90s by the weekend.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.