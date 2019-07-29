Strength in the City Coming to Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strength in the City Denver is an all-day, family friendly experiential fitness event coming to Sculpture Park at the DCPA Complex on Sunday August 18th from 8a-4pm.

The all-day event will include a variety of interactive workout experiences, an obstacle course, fitness adventures and nutritional workshops led by dozens of Denver's best trainers, yogis and healthy eating experts. Additionally there will be live music from three Denver bands, DJs, and a "Garden of Growth" for the kiddos.

What: Strength in the City Denver

When (day and time): August 18, 8a-4p

Where: Sculpture Park - 1345 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $65