Restaurant Report Card: Eating while cooking an issue for popular pizza place

DENVER -- Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. This week, we featured one failed location in Congress Park one failed location in Jefferson County and a winner in southwest Denver.

Blue Pan Pizza (Congress Park location)

The Congress Park pizza parlor failed Restaurant Report Card with 10 critical health code violations in June. The inspectors found:

An employee was eating while preparing pizza

Dish machine measured zero for chlorine

No ammonium in sanitizing buckets

Only hand sink did not have hot water

The restaurant sent the following email:

“Nothing is more important than the safety and quality of the food we serve our guests. We took immediate action to correct the issues identified in the inspection report. A follow up inspection was conducted and the restaurant was found to be in full compliance with all health department regulations.”

This Blue Pan Pizza is located at 3509 E. 12th Ave., Denver.

Golden Taipei

The Jefferson County location scored nine violations in June, including:

Owners could not demonstrate food safety knowledge

No food protection manager

Food containers blocked the hand sink

Food did not have a disposal date

The owner’s son sent this comment, in part:

“For most of the violations we didn't have a certified food protection manager and this is something new to us because we never needed one before. We were never told about the new rules that we needed a certified food protection manager ahead of time. Therefore, we have scheduled for me to take a class and get certified.”

You will find Golden Taipei at 6772 W. Coal Mine Ave., Littleton.

Angelina’s

Our “A” goes to Angelina’s in southwest Denver for two perfect inspections in a row.

“A lot of hard work. Consistency. Knowing the health rules and complying with them on a consistent basis. Realizing the food you produce has got to be as great as the cleanliness for customers. Customers are family to us and we treat them that way every day of the week," owner and chef Robert Travlos said.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Denver County

Tri-County Health Department

Jefferson County

Weld County