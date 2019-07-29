Man pleads guilty in stabbing death of teen near State Capitol

Posted 11:27 am, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:14PM, July 29, 2019

DENVER — A man accused of stabbing and killing a 17-year-old boy not far from the State Capitol has pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Auviauntea Evans, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Reese Grant-Cobb in July 2018.

Evans had been charged with one count of first-degree murder after he was arrested in September.

Prosecutors said Evans had a physical altercation with Grant-Cobb outside the Bourbon Grill near East Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street on July 1, 2018.

During the assault, Grant-Cobb was stabbed. Grant-Cobb, who had just recently graduated high school, was taken to a hospital where he died.

As part of the deal, Evans has an open sentencing range of 20 to 40 years. He will be sentenced Sept. 13.

