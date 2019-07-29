× Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting suspect identified, motive unknown

GILROY, Calif.— A law enforcement official says the gunman in the California festival shooting has been identified as Santino William Legan.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday morning.

The shooter was killed after opening fire on the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday. Three victims were killed and at least 15 others injured.

Authorities say he used a rifle and gained entry to the packed festival by cutting through a fence to avoid security measures, including metal detectors.