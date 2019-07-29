Fewer wildfires sparking up in Colorado in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Thanks to healthy snowpack levels this year, Colorado is currently experiencing a below average wildfire season compared to 2018.

Around this time last year, the state was dealing with more than 1,500 wildfires that burned more than 430,000 acres of land. Compare that to this year and so far we’ve only seen 416 fires and about 13,500 burned acres.

"Last year it wasn’t uncommon for us to have a day with 20,000 acres by itself,” said Rocco Snart, Planning Branch Chief with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

Of the 416 fires reported in Colorado since Jan. 1, most have popped up in northwest and southeast Colorado.