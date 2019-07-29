Excitement at Broncos Stadium at Mile High; Photo gallery dedicated to fans, players at training camp scrimmage

Posted 6:10 am, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:14AM, July 29, 2019

DENVER– On Saturday afternoon, more than 20,000 fans filed into Broncos Stadium at Mile High for the first training camp practice at the stadium since 2014.

Here is a photo gallery with some of the moments from Saturday’s open practice at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Photo Gallery

Are you getting excited for the upcoming season? We want to see your best fan pictures. You can add them to the gallery. We will use as many as we can on air.

Photo Gallery

Add Your Photo

Click the button below to add your photo to the gallery.

For Wiggins native and rookie, Dalton Risner, fans made the experience really special.

There was also a lot of love shown for Chris Harris Jr. When he walked into the stadium, the crowd went wild.

The Broncos play on Thursday, August 1, against the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game of the season. You can see the entire preseason schedule here.

AlertMe
Submit your photo
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.