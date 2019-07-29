Excitement at Broncos Stadium at Mile High; Photo gallery dedicated to fans, players at training camp scrimmage

DENVER– On Saturday afternoon, more than 20,000 fans filed into Broncos Stadium at Mile High for the first training camp practice at the stadium since 2014.

More than 20,000 fans showed up to #BroncosCamp at #MileHigh today and Von Miller or Emmanuel Sanders weren’t even there. pic.twitter.com/qE3HuBuz5y — Dara (@SportsWithDara) July 28, 2019

Here is a photo gallery with some of the moments from Saturday’s open practice at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

For Wiggins native and rookie, Dalton Risner, fans made the experience really special.

There was also a lot of love shown for Chris Harris Jr. When he walked into the stadium, the crowd went wild.

The Broncos play on Thursday, August 1, against the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game of the season. You can see the entire preseason schedule here.