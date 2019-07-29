× Denver assistant deputy district attorney resigns after investigation

DENVER — Denver Assistant Deputy District Attorney Ryan Brackley announced his resignation Monday after a recent personnel investigation.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement that she and Brackley agreed that it was in the best interest of the office that he resign.

The personnel investigation was connected to reports of bullying in the office.

In trying to restructure Brackley’s job responsibilities, McCann said it became clear that a separation was the best solution.

Brackley’s last day is Friday.

“This decision was very difficult,” McCann said in a statement. “Ryan brought great value to the office in many ways, and he accomplished important and significant work for us and the city of Denver.

“I admire his passion, hard work, commitment to the office and considerable trial skills. I thank Ryan for his heartfelt and outstanding contributions to me, my administration, this office and to the city as a whole.”

Helen Morgan, the chief deputy of the Behavioral Health Unit, will assume Brackley’s responsibilities on an interim basis beginning this week.