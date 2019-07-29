Crews respond to wildfire in Eagle County

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews responded to a wildfire in Eagle County Monday afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire is roughly 5 miles southwest of Burns.

The fire is being called the Red Dirt Cliff Fire.

Both ground and air crews are fighting the fire, which is burning on BLM land.

As of 5:15 p.m., the fire had burned about six acres.

There is currently no immediate threat to structures.

Authorities have not yet said what might have started the fire.

