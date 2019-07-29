Crash takes out traffic light at Parker Road and Quincy; repairs to continue Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A crash at South Parker Road and East Quincy Avenue caused major delays Monday morning, largely because a traffic light was destroyed in the wreck.

The intersection is one of the busiest in the southeast metro area.

The signal that was destroyed directs northbound traffic on Parker Road. Northbound Parker was closed for most of Monday. However, one lane reopened about 6 p.m.

It could take crews another day to assemble a new traffic light. As a result, Tuesday morning's commute is expected to be slower than usual in the area.