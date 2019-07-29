× Charges dismissed against Denver man accused of raping woman he met on dating app

DENVER — Charges have been dismissed against a Denver man accused of raping a woman he met through a dating app.

In April, Jason Gilbert, 50, was accused of holding the woman captive and raping her at his apartment near Union Station.

Following the accusations, Gilbert was being held on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and sexual assault.

Gilbert’s attorney says he was set up and falsely accused.

In April, his legal representation sent the following statement to FOX31 and Channel 2:

“The allegations which led to the arrest of Mr. Gilbert are completely and unequivocally false. Should the Denver DA ultimately decide to file charges in this matter, Mr. Gilbert will be exonerated.”

Details as to why the case was dismissed were not immediately available.