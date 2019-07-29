Bureau plans 83-parcel oil, gas lease sale in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Bureau of Land Management plans to offer up 83 parcels for its next oil and gas lease sale in Colorado.

The Daily Sentinel reported Monday that about 123 square miles in northwest Colorado counties are expected to be included in the Sept. 26 sale.

The bureau is taking public comment on the proposed sites until late August.

The quarterly sale includes nearly 108 square miles of greater sage grouse habitat that was previously deferred from sale.

These parcels are still subject to restrictions under a management plan adopted in March.

The Bureau sold 103 parcels for more than $5.7 million last year. The state receives nearly half the sale proceeds.

