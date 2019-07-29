× Broncos release first depth chart of the 2019 season

DENVER– The Denver Broncos have released the first depth chart of the 2019 season, ahead of Thursday night’s first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

When it comes to the quarterback race, Joe Flacco is listed as first string, Kevin Hogan is listed as second string and rookie Drew Lock is listed as third string.

Offensive Starters

WR Emmanuel Sanders Kelvin McKnight

LT- Garrett Bolles

LG- Dalton Risner

C- Connor McGovern

RG- Ron Leary

RT- Ja’Waun James

TE Jeff Heuerman Jake Butt

WR Courtland Sutton Trinity Benson

RB Phillip Lindsay Khalfani Muhammad

QB- Joe Flacco

FB- Andy Janovich

Defensive Starters

DE- Adam Gotsis

NT- Shelby Harris

DE- Derek Wolfe

SLB- Bradley Chubb

WLB- Von Miller

ILB- Josey Jewell

ILB- Todd Davis

LCB- Chris Harris Jr.

RCB- Bryce Callahan

SS- Kareem Jackson

FS- Justin Simmons

Special Teams

PK- Brandon McManus

KO- Brandon McManus

P- Colby Wadman

H- Colby Wadman

LS- Casey Kreiter

KR- Devontae Booker

PR- River Cracraft

