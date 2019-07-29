Broncos release first depth chart of the 2019 season
DENVER– The Denver Broncos have released the first depth chart of the 2019 season, ahead of Thursday night’s first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.
When it comes to the quarterback race, Joe Flacco is listed as first string, Kevin Hogan is listed as second string and rookie Drew Lock is listed as third string.
Offensive Starters
- WR
- Emmanuel Sanders
- Kelvin McKnight
- LT- Garrett Bolles
- LG- Dalton Risner
- C- Connor McGovern
- RG- Ron Leary
- RT- Ja’Waun James
- TE
- Jeff Heuerman
- Jake Butt
- WR
- Courtland Sutton
- Trinity Benson
- RB
- Phillip Lindsay
- Khalfani Muhammad
- QB- Joe Flacco
- FB- Andy Janovich
Defensive Starters
- DE- Adam Gotsis
- NT- Shelby Harris
- DE- Derek Wolfe
- SLB- Bradley Chubb
- WLB- Von Miller
- ILB- Josey Jewell
- ILB- Todd Davis
- LCB- Chris Harris Jr.
- RCB- Bryce Callahan
- SS- Kareem Jackson
- FS- Justin Simmons
Special Teams
- PK- Brandon McManus
- KO- Brandon McManus
- P- Colby Wadman
- H- Colby Wadman
- LS- Casey Kreiter
- KR- Devontae Booker
- PR- River Cracraft
To see the entire list, including back-up players for each position, click here.AlertMe