Bicycle crash critically injures Boulder woman, officials searching for possible witness

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Officials are searching for the driver of a Jeep who may have been a witness to a crash that left a bicyclist critically injured Saturday.

The bicyclist, a 60-year-old woman, was riding near the 4000 block of Sunshine Canyon Drive in Boulder County when she appears to have struck a deer, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

An off-duty firefighter found the woman, who was unconscious and appeared to be riding by herself, according to the release.

She was transported via ambulance to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The woman’s name is not being released, according to the sheriff’s office, due to the severity of her injuries.

On Saturday, July 27 at 8:33 a.m. a bicyclist was injured near 4000 Sunshine Canyon. There may have been a witness who drove by the cyclist right before the accident. We're hoping to speak to the driver of the jeep in these photos. Please contact Det. Lindsey at 303-441-4917. pic.twitter.com/Ccx2DDPFT8 — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) July 29, 2019

Monday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office released a tweet saying the driver of a Jeep may have been a witness to the incident.

If the driver or anyone else witnessed the crash, they are asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at (303) 441-4444.