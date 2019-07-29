Arvada judge orders pit bull to be euthanized after it attacks other dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. — A pit bull who attacked one dog and killed another in separate incidents was ordered to be euthanized by 5 p.m. Monday.

An Arvada municipal judge made the ruling Monday morning after the owners of a white pit bull named Chata pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous animal.

The pit bull attacked a Golden Doodle named Honey and her owner Dianne Price on April 15.

"I said we don't want that dog out again. This is not the first time, there's people all over this neighborhood that have been chased by that pit bull," said Price, who was bitten on her hand trying to fend off the pit bull when it locked her dog's neck with its jaw.

Her dog needed multiple stitches.

Then on June 26th the same pit bull attacked a Husky named Baron. It was the third time the Chata had to tried to attack Baron in recent months. Despite emergency surgery, Baron's owners were forced to put him down a few days after the attack.

In a letter to the judge and city prosecutor, Baron's owners Tom and Brittany Griffin wrote: "This Pitbull took our dog from us and anything less than euthanizing the dangerous animal is an insult to what our dog gave his life for, protecting my wife from a dangerous animal."

FOX 31 reached pit bull owner Consuelo Rodriguez by phone but she declined to comment on the judge's order or why she repeatedly allowed her dog to run loose in the neighborhood.

The Problem Solvers learned Rodriguez asked the judge to let her send the pit bull to New Mexico where it could live with relatives of Rodriguez.

Price said she was relieved the judge didn't allow that option.

"They probably would've taken that dog down to New Mexico like they said they would do and it probably would've been back here in a month," she said.

Consuelo Rodriguez will have to reappear in court Thursday morning where a judge is expected to order her to pay restitution to the victims for their expenses.

Letter to City Attorney and Judge for Baron