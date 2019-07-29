× 90s early this week; Monsoon returns on Thursday

The Monsoon takes a break until Thursday. That means hotter and drier the next couple days.

The chance of afternoon thunderstorms today is 10%. Lots of sunshine, highs around 92 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The normal high right now in Denver is 90.

The Mountains look sunny today with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs 70s and 80s.

Tuesday is similar.

The chance of afternoon t-storms on Wednesday is 20-30%.

Thursday appears to be the stormiest day across Colorado with surge of Monsoon moisture. Highs drop into the mid 80s. Watch for lightning and heavy rain.

The chance of t-storms continues on Friday then turning drier.

Saturday-Sunday look a notch drier with 10% chances for afternoon t-storms, highs around 90.

